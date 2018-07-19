May 30, 1932-July 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Wendell W. Cox, 86, of Davenport, passed into the arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1401 Perry St., Davenport. Visitation will be Friday, July 20, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Wendell's name may be made to First Baptist Church.
He was born on May 30, 1932, in Mercer, Missouri, the son of Albert Porter and Mabel Belle (Watson) Cox. Wendell graduated from Central High School in Davenport, class of 1950. He was a United States veteran, serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge from the military, he returned to Davenport to the love of his life, Nancy Ormsby. The two met at the Mount Ida Presbyterian Church youth group, and thus began a beautiful love story that has lasted over 63 years, and continues on. They were married at Mount Ida on August 28, 1954, and have been inseparable and loving companions ever since. Together they have exemplified a love and dedication to family that is an inspiration and blessing to us all.
The owner of Cox Construction for over 40 years, Wendell provided master craftsmanship in building houses, renovations, and work on commercial buildings. His precise and meticulous building skills span the Quad-Cities and are a lasting legacy of his hard work ethic, high integrity, and dedication to serving others.
Above all, Wendell was a man of God and serves as an example and role model for those of us who had the privilege of sharing in his life. He was a very faithful and active member of First Baptist Church for almost 50 years. He served on the Board of Trustees and Building Committee, and was an active member of CASI. Together with his best girl, Nancy, he lived a life of service to the Lord and loving others.
He is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Cindy (Terry) Powers, Michael (Jill) Cox, Timothy (Mary) Cox and Amy (Vio) Cirje; brother, Sherril Cox; sister, Jolene Dinsmore; grandchildren, Rachel (Chad) Scheel, Katie (Christian) Evans, Betsy (Seamus) Lawler, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Cox, Bethany Cox, Faithe (Logan) Pohlmann; Nathan Powers, Meredith Cox, Nicholas and Sebastian Cirje; great-grandchildren, Knox, Madeline, Austin Wendell, Aiden, Avery and Logan; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Rose Mary Doose.