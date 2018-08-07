July 29, 1952-June 25, 2018
AURORA, Colo. — Wendy Lee Schaller Figge of Aurora, Colorado, departed our physical world on June 25, 2018, at Porter Adventist Hospital. Wendy was born in West Union, Iowa, on July 29, 1952, to David and Arleta Jellings Schaller. Wendy graduated from North Fayette in 1970 and later graduated from St. Luke's Hospital of Nursing, Davenport. Upon graduation from St. Luke's, Wendy began her nursing career at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Wendy leaves behind her best friend and soulmate of 42 years, Paul Figge MD.
In addition to her husband, Wendy is survived by her mother, Arleta; her stepfather Donald Vandersee; a son, Timothy Figge of Iowa City; daughters, Jill Ward (Richard) of Cumming, Georgia, Johanna Figge of Denver, Colorado, Erin Trew (Ryan) of Aurora, Colorado, and Sara Figge of Denver. Grandchildren include Lindsay Ward, Lauren Ward, Ryley Trew, Rowan Trew, Carys Trew and Tierney Trew. She is precede in death by her father, David, and grandparents Bert and Ruth Jellings and Fred and Erna Schaller and her in-laws, Paul and Mildred Figge.