July 14, 1924-November 8, 2018
CALAMUS, Iowa — Wesley W. Wieck, 94, died Thursday morning, November 8, 2018, at Wheatland Manor.
Wesley Wilmer Wieck was born July 14, 1924, in rural Calamus to the late Adolph and Lorena (Kruse) Wieck. He was a 1941 graduate of Calamus High School. Wes started farming right out of high school and did so for many years until retirement. In retirement, he hauled grain and drove truck for Witte's Ready Mix.
Wes married Janice Rathje August 3, 1952, and the couple was blessed with three sons. Janice preceded him in death April 29, 1971. He married Gertrude 'Gertie' Malmanger June 23, 1972, and she preceded him in death July 13, 2011.
He was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound, Iowa, Eastern Iowa Antique Tractor Pullers, Incorporated, and Grand Mound Sportsman's Club. Wes enjoyed restoring and pulling antique tractors and restoring antique gas engines, Indy and NASCAR racing, following the Chicago Cubs and attending his family's athletic activities.
Surviving are a son and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Karna Wieck of North Liberty, Iowa, and Shelley Wieck of Calamus; grandchildren, Leah Wieck, Justin (Laura) Wieck and Abigail (Brent) Yotty; great-grandchildren, Jalen, Jackson, Jordan, Anya, Oscar and Caroline; his sister, Marilyn White of Wheatland, Iowa; several nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Wes in death were an infant son and his son, Mark, as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, November 11, 2018. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 12, 2018, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Mound, with the Rev. Steven L. Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.