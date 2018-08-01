Wetona (Toni) Rauch Mullenix
April 27, 1923 - July 21, 2018
Wetona (Toni) Rauch Mullenix passed away on July 21, 2018. Toni was born in Muscatine, Iowa on April 27, 1923 and raised by her adopted parents Edward and Nellie Rauch. Toni served in the Navy from1944 to 1946. Graduated from the Kansas School of Cosmetology in 1948 and married Oris Ray Mullenix on April 22, 1950. She was active in the Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, obtaining the position of Worthy High Priestess. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas, daughter Dixie and husband Oris. She is survived by her son Charles, daughter Vickie Kay, sisters in law Fern and Norma, nieces and nephews and grand/great grand children. She was laid to rest next to her husband at Davenport Memorial Park on July 30, 2018.