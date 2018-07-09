Wilbert McGlone

January 29, 1934 - July 7, 2018
DEWITT - Wilbert Arthur “Bud” McGlone, 84, of DeWitt, Iowa, died suddenly Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt.
He was born January 29, 1934, to Clyde and DeElda (Thomsen) McGlone in Scott County, Iowa. After graduating from Calamus High School Bud, he served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, being stationed in occupied Austria and Italy. Bud married Rose Mary Crowley on August 22, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Bud retired from ALCOA following 34 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rose Mary; a daughter, Michelle (Rick) Boehm of Pensacola, Florida; 3 grandchildren, Ryan Masterson of Dublin, Ohio, Sean (Sarah) Masterson of Carol Stream, Illinois, and Joe Boehm of Des Moines.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
A visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
