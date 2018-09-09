Wilda McAllister

April 23, 1939-September 6, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services to celebrate the life of Wilda M. McAllister, 79, of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main street, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Wilda died Thursday, September 6th, at Accordius Health at St. Mary's, Davenport.
Wilda Marie Lee was born April 23, 1939, in Davenport, the daughter of Andrew and Hildegard Anna (Bailey) Lee. She was a 1957 graduate of ICA. She married David Joseph McAllister in April of 1959, he died April 23, 1963.
Wilda was a nurse and had worked at the former Osteopathic Hospital as well as several area nursing home, and had been a receptionist for Nichols Aluminum for 15 years; before finding the job she loved working for Alcohol and Drug Services.
She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the Native American Coalition, Tri- City Symphony, as a recovered alcoholic she was a sponsor to many, she played the piano all her life, she loved NASCAR and in the late ‘60's – early 70's drove in Powder Puff races.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Eddy and Mark.
She is survived by her brother, David (Diane) Lee, Sr., and numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Wilda will be lovingly remembered by the foster children she shared her home with, and all her dear friends of Bill W – you know who you are, thank you so much for all your love and caring.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Wilda's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .