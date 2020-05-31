× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 4, 1930-May 28, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Willa Jean Simpson, 89, of Davenport passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born on December 4, 1930, to William and Wineva (McLin) Tipton in Harris, Missouri. She retired from Ralston Purina in 1985 after 35 years of service. Willa was an amazing gardener, who loved working in her yard and beautiful flowers. With friends, she often went to casinos, concerts and traveled with her sister.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Linda Sue Vasques and Benita Simpson; sisters Betty (Jay) Stiff and Bonnie (Bob) Rowland; brother Billy (Pat) Tipton and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Hobart, parents and three brothers. The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice for their comforting care and compassion.