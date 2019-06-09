August 15, 1923-June 2, 2019
DAVENPORT - Willard E. Bost, 95, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Senior Star, where he and his wife resided.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Those wishing to attend, please meet at the Runge Mortuary by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the Arsenal. Memorials may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, Moline, Ill. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Willard was born August 15, 1923, in Maumelle, Ark., to Alfred G. and Viola L. (Fitzhugh) Bost. He married Ellen Louise Patrick on July 2, 1950, in Malvern, Ark. They had one child, Linda C. Williams.
During WWII, Willard served in the European Theater with the 71st Infantry. During his service, he was awarded a Purple Heart, European/African/Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with three Battle Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, World War II Victory Ribbon, and American Theater Ribbon. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant.
Prior to the war, he worked at National Lead and drove trucks. Following the war, he drove semi-trucks and operated a gas station in Arkansas before moving with his family to Illinois in 1958. Eventually, he became a heavy equipment operator for National Disposal. He retired from Peabody Coal Company in 1989 in Evansville, Ind. Willard was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Moline.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louise; daughter, Linda (David) Williams; granddaughters, Andrea (Peter) Frank and Lindsay (Warren) Altounian; great-granddaughters, Cecilia and Clare Frank; and his sister, Hester Felty.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his brothers, Raymond and Leroy Bost.