September 14, 1934-July 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Willard J. Schwartz, 83, of Davenport passed away peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by family. Quad-Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport.
Willard J. Schwartz was born September 14, 1934, in Clinton, the son of Edward and Opal (Conery) Schwartz. He graduated from Clinton High School. Willard served in the United States Air Force and excelled in his aviation training. He married Dawn Vandemark in 1958. He worked as a carpenter and electrician for Local 4. Many local and regional structures stand as a reflection of his quality construction and general contracting skills. Prior to his retirement, he was building manager for Heritage Place, Moline.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, dancing, and was a talented artist in many mediums. Will enjoyed his many coffee shop friends and fellowship over the years. Willard had a strong Christian faith and was proud of his family.
Willard is survived by his children, Andrea (Christian) Naab, Bradley Schwartz and Adrienne Picchiotti; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and longtime companion, Delores Greim and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Schwartz; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Schwartz.
Online condolences may be left at illowacremation.com.