William A. Bollmann

July 2, 1950-March 18, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Bill died peacefully at home in Bettendorf, Iowa, on March 18th, 2020, at the age of 69.

The celebration of life will be postponed at this time.

Bill was born July 2nd, 1950, in Davenport, Iowa, to Lorraine and Dale Bollmann. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1968.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After school, Bill joined the Army, stationed in Germany earning the National Defense Service medal, Good Conduct and Expert M16 medal, being honorably discharged in 1972. In 1973, he met Ann Bollmann (Thomson) and married November 1974. He had a 40-year truck driving career, home with his family every night retiring from USF Holland in 2018. Bill also volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for the Pleasant Valley fire department.

He loved spending time with family and friends, staying busy working on cars, especially his 1967 Chevelle. Bill was wise, playful and always willing to help anyone with a project. Golf was a huge part of his life, up before the sun and one of the first ones on the course. He loved vacationing to Florida and had a blast being near the ocean. He was a Rock-N-Roller and was known to have the music so loud you could hear it from outside the house.