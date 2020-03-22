William A. Bollmann

July 2, 1950-March 18, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Bill died peacefully at home in Bettendorf, Iowa, on March 18th, 2020, at the age of 69.
The celebration of life will be postponed at this time.
Bill was born July 2nd, 1950, in Davenport, Iowa, to Lorraine and Dale Bollmann. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1968.
After school, Bill joined the Army, stationed in Germany earning the National Defense Service medal, Good Conduct and Expert M16 medal, being honorably discharged in 1972. In 1973, he met Ann Bollmann (Thomson) and married November 1974. He had a 40-year truck driving career, home with his family every night retiring from USF Holland in 2018. Bill also volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for the Pleasant Valley fire department.
He loved spending time with family and friends, staying busy working on cars, especially his 1967 Chevelle. Bill was wise, playful and always willing to help anyone with a project. Golf was a huge part of his life, up before the sun and one of the first ones on the course. He loved vacationing to Florida and had a blast being near the ocean. He was a Rock-N-Roller and was known to have the music so loud you could hear it from outside the house.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Ann Bollmann, daughters, Melissa, Kristina and Angela Bollmann, son-in-law, Pete Rieck and two grandsons, Mason and Peyton Miller. Bill is also survived by his sisters, Karen Bollmann, Dorothy Brinton, and brother Richard Bollmann. His mother-in-law Ruth Thomson, three sisters-in-law, Jan, Jill, Jean and two brothers-in-law Bill and Bob Thomson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law John Thomson.
The family would like to express gratitude to all that has helped, visited and supported us though this difficult time.
