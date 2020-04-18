× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 1 7, 1948-April 12, 2020

WALCOTT -- William “Al” Leming, 71, resident of Walcott, passed away April 12, 2020, after a brief illness.

Private graveside services were held at Blue Grass Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Grass Fire Department.

Al was born December 17, 1948, in Davenport, the son of William E. “Bert” and Dolores Rita (Lukavsky) Leming. He grew up in Wilton and graduated from SIU Carbondale in 1971. He married Nancy (Davis) Leming in 1976 and the two had a daughter, Heather, and son, Nathan. They resided in Blue Grass for most of their marriage.

Al enjoyed keeping a beautiful yard and taking care of his family. His hobbies included leather work, photography, Jeeps, horses, and motorcycles. He loved talking with people and was successful as a salesman until he retired after a stroke in 2008.

Since his stroke left him with impaired speech, he participated in the St. Ambrose Speech Pathology Program for over 10 years. It gave him great joy to help others suffering with speech aphasia.