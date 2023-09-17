William B. Horak

March 29, 1936 - September 12, 2023

William B. Horak, 87, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 21, 2023, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the St. John Vianney Building Fund or to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bill was born March 29, 1936, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the son of Leo & Mabel (Barto) Horak. He was united in marriage to Mary Julien Fellman on December 27, 1958, in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota.

Bill retired as manager of manufacturing with International Harvester. He enjoyed being outdoors; fishing, boating and hunting. He also enjoyed sports of all kinds.

Those left to honor Bill's memory include his wife, Julie; his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca & Charles Roberts of Bettendorf; his sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher Horak of Mundelein, Illinois, Michael & Laurie Horak of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Thomas & Laura Horak of Barrington, Illinois and Steven & Cindy Horak of Bettendorf; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Chmielewski of Foley, Minnesota.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

