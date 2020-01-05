William (Bill) B. Foster

Bill was a 1953 graduate of the University of Iowa and an ROTC graduate serving in the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant from 1954 to 1956. Bill joined Modern Woodmen of America in Rock Island, Illinois, in 1960. He was named Data Processing manager in 1964. He became administrative assistant in the National Secretary's office in 1969 and was appointed assistant national secretary in 1970. In 1975, he was named National Secretary and became Modern Woodmen's President and CEO in 1979, retiring in 1997. An active participant in the National Fraternal Congress of America (NFCA) he served as a member of the NFCA Board of Directors and on numerous NFCA committees. He was named president for NFCA's centennial year in 1986. He was a member of the Executive Round Table Committee of Life Insurance (ACLI) and the ACLI/HIAA (Health Insurance Association of America) Committee for Corporate Public Involvement. He earned the designation of Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) and was a staunch supporter of Life Office Management Association (LOMA) and was a member of their board of directors.