December 29, 2019
NAPLES, Fla. -- William (Bill) B. Foster, Naples, Florida, passed away December 29, 2019, in Naples due to complications of Parkinson's disease.
He was born in 1931 to Donald and Gertrude Foster in New London, Conn.
Bill was a 1953 graduate of the University of Iowa and an ROTC graduate serving in the United States Air Force as a First Lieutenant from 1954 to 1956. Bill joined Modern Woodmen of America in Rock Island, Illinois, in 1960. He was named Data Processing manager in 1964. He became administrative assistant in the National Secretary's office in 1969 and was appointed assistant national secretary in 1970. In 1975, he was named National Secretary and became Modern Woodmen's President and CEO in 1979, retiring in 1997. An active participant in the National Fraternal Congress of America (NFCA) he served as a member of the NFCA Board of Directors and on numerous NFCA committees. He was named president for NFCA's centennial year in 1986. He was a member of the Executive Round Table Committee of Life Insurance (ACLI) and the ACLI/HIAA (Health Insurance Association of America) Committee for Corporate Public Involvement. He earned the designation of Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) and was a staunch supporter of Life Office Management Association (LOMA) and was a member of their board of directors.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill was an active community member in the Quad Cities. He was a member of the board of trustees for the Putnam Museum, Davenport, Iowa. He was also a director of the Quad Cities Contributors Council. He was a former president of the Development Association of Rock Island and former chairman of the Quad City Development Group. He served as president and campaign chairperson for the United Way of the Quad Cities. Additionally he served on the board of directors at Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, and First of America Bank—Quad Cities and chairman on the governing board of the Quad Cities Graduate Study Center.
Upon retiring from Modern Woodmen, Bill joined the board of directors of Foresters in Toronto, Canada, in 1997 and served as a board member until June 2009. In 1998, Bill became Chairman of the Board and served in that capacity until 2001. He served as the International Fraternal President, Foresters most senior fraternal officer from 2002-2005. Throughout his time as a board member, he was chairman and/or member of many board committees including Human Resources & Compensation, Corporate Governance, Fraternal, Conduct Review and Governance, Investments, Executive, and Marketing & Distribution.
Bill and his wife Debbie retired to Naples, Florida, in 1998 and did extensive traveling each year. Bill enjoyed the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club, Naples Lakes Country Club, the Iowa Hawkeyes, golf, his volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity and the many friends and neighbors in both the Quad Cities and Naples.
Bill is survived by his wife Debbie, his children, Steve (Debbie) Jacksonville, Florida, Sandy (Ken) Keyes, Southlake, Texas, Lynda Foster, Remer, Minnesota and Angie (Pete) Taylor, Madison, Wisconsin His grandchildren are Abby and Clayton Keyes and step-grandchildren Lindsey Farwell Fell (Adam) and Ryan Farwell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Naples Lakes Country Club in Naples, Florida. Per Bill's wishes, he was cremated.
Memorials may be made in Bill's name to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105 or Habitat for Humanity, 11145 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida 34113