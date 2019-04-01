July 5, 1931-March 29, 2019
MUSCATINE — William F. “Bill” Hoben, 87, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Lutheran Living, Muscatine. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the combined units of the V.F.W Post 1565 and the American Legion Post #27. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Family Life Center. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials may be directed to the Muscatine County Parents Association for Hearing Impaired or Wesley United Methodist Church or Lutheran Living in memory of Bill. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
William Frank Hoben was born on July 5, 1931, in Johnson County the son of Randall E. and Thelma B (Seiler) Hoben. He was a 1948 graduate of Muscatine High School. On July 5, 1952, Bill was united in marriage to Dolores M. “Dodie” Duncan at High Prairie Methodist Church in Muscatine. Bill proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1952-1954 in Korea. He returned home to begin a career farming for 15 years. Following farming, Bill worked as a Swine Project Manager for Kent Feeds, retiring after 27 years. He was active in the community as a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday School Teacher, MYF Leader at High Prairie Methodist Church, served as a 4-H leader for Lake and Sweetland Township, member of the Elks, served on the Board of Muscatine County Beef Producers and member of Muscatine County Parents Association for the Hearing Impaired. Bill enjoyed softball, watching all sports, especially his grandchildren, an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Iowa Hawkeye fan, but most of all; Bill dearly loved to spend time with his family.
Bill will be deeply missed by his wife, Dodie of Muscatine; children, Bryan (Jill) Hoben of Grandview, Jennifer Hoben of Burlington and Lisa (Brian) Thomas of Muscatine; 10 grandchildren Brett (Iuliana) Hoben of Bondurant, Kate (Chris) Parkhurst of Grandview, Bryce (Nicole) Hoben of Grandview, Dakota (Carley) Hoben of Ames, Ken Blank of Wapello, Kevin Blank of Wapello, Andy Oberly of Wapello, Lloyd Oberly of Wapello, Jessica Thomas of Ottumwa and Austin Thomas of Muscatine; 13 great-grandchildren, Kylie, Brayden, Colton and Ella Hoben; Harper, Quinn and Adalyn Parkhurst; Hayden, Kendall and Reagan Hoben; Beckett and Rowan Hoben and Alaric Wagner; one sister, Marilyn (Warren) Dickinson of Muscatine; brother-in-law, Don (Janet) Duncan of Muscatine and sister-in-law, Mary Noble of Muscatine.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Janice Hoben and Roberta (Marlin) Eichelberger and brother-in-law, John Duncan.