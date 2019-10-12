October 22, 2019-October 8, 2019
OMAHA - William (Bill) M. Ferguson is survived by wife Lin, children Marta Ferguson (David Drum), Matthew (Holly), grandchildren Ben, Clara, Hannah, Mallory, brother Spencer, family and friends.
Visitation Sunday 3-5 p.m. and Monday 12-1 p.m. with Funeral Service Monday 1 p.m. all at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service Tuesday 12:30 p.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery Adel, Iowa. Reception to follow Graveside service. Memorials Josie Harper Hospice House, Living Grace Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc.-108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000