October 22, 2019-October 8, 2019

OMAHA - William (Bill) M. Ferguson is survived by wife Lin, children Marta Ferguson (David Drum), Matthew (Holly), grandchildren Ben, Clara, Hannah, Mallory, brother Spencer, family and friends.

Visitation Sunday 3-5 p.m. and Monday 12-1 p.m. with Funeral Service Monday 1 p.m. all at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service Tuesday 12:30 p.m. at Iowa Veterans Cemetery Adel, Iowa. Reception to follow Graveside service. Memorials Josie Harper Hospice House, Living Grace Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice.

