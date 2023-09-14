William "Bill" Nelson Elliott

July 19, 1936 - September 12, 2023

On September 12, 2023, William "Bill" Nelson Elliott went to be with his Lord and Savior.

A church service will be held at Buffalo Prairie Community Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, committal will follow with military honors at the Edgington Cemetery.

Condolences left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Bill was the middle child born to Rufus and Ellen (Leonard) Elliott on July 19, 1936, in Aledo, Illinois. Bill lived on the farm most of his life. He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1954. Bill united in marriage on June 20, 1959, to Mary Jansen.

In September 1959, Bill was called to duty by the Army draft to Korea. There in Korea he was 1st Cavalry Division 8th Cavalry Battle Group. After his time in Korea he returned home to the Reynolds, Buffalo Prairie area. Bill worked hard on the farm tending to his hogs, cattle, corn, beans and later tomatoes. Bill retired from farming when they sold the farm ground in 2008. He then went to work at Martin Grain, then later Big River until they moved to Pella, Iowa, in July 2020.

Along with farming he enjoyed going camping, hunting, traveling, snowmobiling, flying, going to sporting events, and pulling jokes on people. He was a member at the time of the Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church, Kaaba Shriners, Buffalo Prairie Masonic Lodge #679, American Legion Post 1166 Reynolds.

He was currently living in Altoona, Iowa, with his wife of 64 years.

Those left to cherish his memory his wife, Mary; daughter, Kris and son-in-law Judd Keuning Monroe, Iowa; a sister, Carolyn (Larry) Manley Richmond, Virginia; sister-in-law, Agnes Howell, Frankfort, Kentucky; brothers-in-law: Terry (Nedra) Lee Coal Valley, Illinois, Bill (Maxine) Jansen, Layfette, Colorado; many nieces and nephews and “adopted” kids.