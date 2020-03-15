William (Bill) T. Prichard Jr.

In 1966, Bill and Mary Anne bought a home on Prospect Terrace in Davenport where they spent the rest of their lives and raised their family. Bill loved history, language, antiques and carpentry. Over the course of five decades he used his formidable building skills and his eye for beautiful objects to transform his late Victorian home into a showplace. You could find him regularly on his front porch enjoying the company of family and friends and a spectacular view of the Mississippi River. And you could rely on him for conversation full of erudite words, historical anecdotes, and quotations from Shakespeare and other favorite writers.