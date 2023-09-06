William "Billy" Delano Sturms

November 5, 1952 - September 4, 2023

William "Billy" Delano Sturms, 70 of Bettendorf passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family, in the care of Dona Sturms. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Billy was born November 5, 1952, the oldest of four children born to Jerry and Linda (Love) Sturms. He was the Husband to Dona, Father to four children, Papa to eight, and Grand Papa to Levi with three more due by the end of the year. Billy was also the brother to three siblings.

Billy spent most of his life working in the concrete industry, as well as driving a semi-truck. He enjoyed any card game, especially euchre, poker, and cribbage. When he had time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going fishing, or watching NHRA. Billy loved old time rock-n-roll music, going to concerts, and forgetting wet clothes in the washing machine.

Those left to honor his memory are his "loving wife", as he called her, of almost 29 years, Dona Sturms; children, Trent Sturms, Stevi Ann Sturms, Jason (Roxanne) Chapman, and Jami (Kevin) Spriet; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson with three on the way; and a sister, Sherill (Bill) Rath.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Sturms; mother, Linda Sturms Cantu; a brother, Jerry Sturms Jr.; and sister, Cindy Klahn.

Billy will be greatly missed by all of his friends, including his lifelong friends, Steve Grant, Bob King, and Ken Schaffer.

Don't cry, be happy that we got to have him as long as we did.

