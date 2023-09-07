William "Billy" Dues

October 11, 1955 - September 3, 2023

William "Billy" Dues, 67, of Davenport, passed away, Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon - 3 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the funeral home with a luncheon following at 4:30 p.m. at The Main Event, 3819 State Street, Bettendorf. Cremation rites will be accorded after visitation. Memorials may be made to Fosters Voice, fostersvoice.org, for suicide prevention.

Billy was born on October 11, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, son of William and Jeanette (Harvey) Dues.

Billy loved to cook, especially in chili cook offs. He was always willing to entertain and making people laugh. He was very compassionate and would give you the shirt off of his back if it was needed. He found joy in the Steelers, riding motorcycles and had an artistic side, leaving doodles for his kids to start their day. Above all he loved his children and cherished the time he spent with them.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Nicole (Brad) Bivens, Allysa Dues, and Lexy (Travis Prochaska) Dues; grandchildren: Parker, Jordyn, Evyn, Margaret (Marlee), Blakely, Emery, Otis and Piper; siblings: Annie Schumate, Laura Picchiotti and Sarah Hauri; and best friends: Danny Welsh and John Clarke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Logan; and sister, Kathleen.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.