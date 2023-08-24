William "Billy" Laucamp Jr.

January 7, 1966 - August 22, 2023

William "Billy" Laucamp Jr., 57, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the University of Iowa.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in Melpine Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jesse Smith, Justin Smith, Christopher Smull, Skeet Smith, Dave Wangberg, and Jim Phelps.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bill was born on January 7, 1966, in Muscatine, the son of William and Judith McClean Laucamp. He married Triscia Plemmons Klein on July 14, 2021, after a 15-year engagement, in Muscatine.

Bill graduated from Bennett High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and eating his sister's cooking. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and dog, Josie.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Triscia; daughters, Jaycie and Jaelynn Klein; parents, William Laucamp and Judith Hemmen; sister, Cindy Smith and her husband, Skeet, and their children, Jesse Smith and his wife, Savannah, and Justin Smith and his wife, Amanda, and their children, Walker and Grayson; sister, Sarah Proctor and her husband, Bart, and her son, Christopher Smull; sister, Amanda Cassidy and her husband, Jay, and family; siblings, Kevin Gute and his wife, Vicky, and family, Teresa Salyars and her husband Steve, and family, Rebecca Brisker and her husband, Ray, and family; and his father-in-law, Tom Plemmons.

He is preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Laucamp; mother-in-law, Sandy Plemmons; and brother-in-law, Jason Plemmons.