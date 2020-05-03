× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 26, 2020

DAVENPORT -- William “BJ” Cockayne, 48, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

BJ was a 1989 graduate of Davenport West High School and was employed in maintenance at Seaberg Industries.

He is survived by his son, Braiden Cockayne; father, Larry (Tracy) Cockayne; brother, Jimmy (Elise) Cockayne; sister, Julie Cockayne; granddaughter, Evelynn Cockayne.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.