April 26, 2020
DAVENPORT -- William “BJ” Cockayne, 48, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
BJ was a 1989 graduate of Davenport West High School and was employed in maintenance at Seaberg Industries.
He is survived by his son, Braiden Cockayne; father, Larry (Tracy) Cockayne; brother, Jimmy (Elise) Cockayne; sister, Julie Cockayne; granddaughter, Evelynn Cockayne.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
