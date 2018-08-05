January 31, 1923-July 20, 2018
NAPLES, Fla. - William "Bud" McKay, ESQ, passed peacefully July 20, 2018, at his home in Naples, Florida, at the age of 95.
Born in East Tawas, Michigan, on January 31, 1923, to Lloyd and Rose McKay, he was the youngest of 5 siblings and grew up in the home that now houses the Iosco County Historical Museum. Bud completed his undergraduate and graduate education at the University of Michigan, graduating from the U of M Law School in 1949.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Palau, first in the Atlantic Theater, then in the Pacific Theater.
A man of vision and foresight, Bud had an industrious and remarkable career, noted by the number of diverse companies he launched and subsequent patents he held. He served as the General Counsel for the Detroit Racetrack from 1954-1969 and was the youngest President of the Detroit Racing Association. His entrepreneurial spirit and drive led him to many different endeavors worldwide, including starting several real estate developments and one of the first biometric security system companies in the U.S. He retired in 2011, at the age of 88, after the sale of his last venture, Jancy Engineering, a successful cutting tool company. Bud met his soulmate, best friend, and loving wife, Cathy, in 1983. Their love of Florida brought them to Naples in 2011, where they welcomed visiting children, grandchildren, and friends at their home. Bud was a man to admire - the consummate professional, and a gentleman in every sense of the word. He will long be remembered for his dry sense of humor and wit, soft demeanor, and endearing humility.
Bud is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughters, Linda (Richie), Leslie, and Pili (David); grandchildren, Bud Jr. (Molly), Maggie, Molly (Matthew), Sarah, Toni, Ethan, and Ava; and great-grandchildren, Scott and Reynolds.
He was predeceased by his two sons, Rayburn Lloyd (Scott) and William C. (Bill); and siblings, Lloyd (Lad), Rose Mary, Neil, and Hettie Jean.