William Butcher

1925 - 2018
BETTENDORF - William “Bill” S. Butcher, 93, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will take place following the service at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or to Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa.
Bill was born in 1925 to Ralph and Elbia Butcher in Aledo, Illinois, he was an only child and was raised on a farm. He graduated from Viola High School at the age of 16. Following graduation, he attended Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois. and received his Bachelor's degree in history in 1946 following his service in the Navy; he was also a member of TAU KAPPA EPSILON fraternity. In 1943, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy, and served on Johnston Island in the Pacific. where he was a radioman. Following graduation, Bill went to work for John Deere, starting in Moline, Illinois and then transferring to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. as the Territory Manager, retiring in 1985.
On November 21, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to Jacqueline Brown in the Orion Lutheran Church in Orion, Illinois.
Bill was a strong Christian and family man; he loved to vacation and travel with his family. Bill loved to watch the Chicago White Sox and the Iowa Hawkeye football team.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years Jackie; their children Pattie Butcher-Shaw (Will) Flesch and Mark (Lisa Weigandt) Butcher; grandchildren: Benjamin Shaw, Katie Shaw, and Amanda Bruns; seven step-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be made to Bill's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com