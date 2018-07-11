William C. McAfoos Sr.

November 7, 1938-July 9, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for William C. “Bill” McAfoos Sr., 79, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 E. Rusholme Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends in the Gathering Space from 9-11 a.m. A private family burial will be held in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Bill passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness Monday, July 9, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. The Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
William Cyrus McAfoos was born November 7, 1938, in Alton, IL, a son of Herbert Ward and Lucille (Cole) McAfoos. He graduated from Alton High School and Western Illinois University, Macomb. Bill earned Little All-American First Team Honors in 1958, and was entered into the Alton High School and Western Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame.
He was united in marriage to Patricia R. Donohoo September 10, 1960, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage.
Bill began his career as a teacher and coach at Assumption High School; he then entered the business sector, retiring after many years of service as a sales manager with Environmark Corporation of America.
Bill was proud of his family and cherished the time they spent together. He also enjoyed golfing, especially at the Rock Island Arsenal, as well as his weekly Euchre game with his buddies.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Pat; their children, son, Bill Jr., his wife, Deb, their children, Meredith (Jonathan) Dreasler, John and Hannah; son, Mark, his daughter, Katie (Kyle) McCaslin; son, Jeff, his wife, Susan, and son, Jack; daughter, Amy McAfoos-Schaefer, her husband, John, and their daughters, Emma and JoHanna; siblings, Denise (Cecil) Turner, of Bunker Hill, IL, Sue LaMarsh, Grand Junction, CO, Dwight (Anita) McAfoos, Stanley (Millicent) McAfoos, Wendell (Barb) McAfoos, Lauren (Tom) Miller, and sister in-law Susan McAfoos, all of Alton, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Oliver, wife Oray, and Alan. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the caring staff of Genesis East, Kahl Home, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, and Dr. Ed Motto.
Memorials can be made to Assumption High School, St. Paul the Apostle Elementary School or to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Bill's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com