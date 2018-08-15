William Coughlin

May 28, 1930-August 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Bill Coughlin, 88, a resident of Davenport will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 E. Rusholme St., Davenport. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday, August 17, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. There will be a prayer service at 3:45 p.m. to begin the visitation. There will be additional visitation Saturday in the Gathering Space at church from 10 a.m. until service.
Mr. Coughlin died peacefully Monday, August 13, 2018, at Senior Star at Elmore Place. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.
William F. Coughlin was born May 28, 1930, a son of Leo Bernard and Matilda A. (McGrath) Coughlin. He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy in 1948.
He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Snider on July 24, 1954, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. She preceded him in death on September 10, 2014. They were blessed with over 60 years of marriage. He was proud to have served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill was involved in heavy truck sales and leasing for many years. He retired in 2001 after over 20 years of service to General Car and Truck Leasing Systems. He was a senior manager of sales.
He was a member of the church, the Knights of Columbus St. Paul Council and the Springbrook Country Club. He had also been a volunteer at the blood bank for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with family, and truly enjoyed going to breakfast with close friends. He also cherished the monthly lunch gatherings with his classmates from St. Ambrose Academy. He enjoyed playing euchre, and he also loved to put together puzzles which he then glued together, made frames for and hung in his basement. He had 101 of them when he moved from his home!
Memorials in his memory are suggested to the church or to Assumption High School.
Those left to honor his memory include his children and their spouses, Kevin (Barbara) Coughlin, La Center, Washington, Kathy (Scott) Cameron, Michael (Claire) Coughlin and Linda (Pat) Carlin, all of Davenport, and Brian (Marty) Coughlin, Kansas City, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dr. Jim Barloon, Rita Snider, Everett (Joan) Snider, Don (Orlene) Snider and Ron (Roseanne) Snider; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, and siblings and their spouses, Alfred (Madaline “Boots”) Coughlin, Leo Coughlin, Art (Clare) Coughlin, Helen (Fritz) Hess and Shirley Barloon.
Bill's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staffs at Genesis Medical Center, the Kahl Home, Senior Star, Genesis Hospice and all the doctors for the care provided to their father.
