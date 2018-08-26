William D. Ellison

December 29, 1951-August 16, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - William David Ellison, 66, passed away on August 16th at Kansas City Hospice House after an extended illness.
Bill was born on December 29, 1951, in Moline, Ill. He spent the first 35 years of his life in Rock Island, Ill., graduating from Rock Island High School and Augustana College, where he was a proud member of the Augustana Choir and the Handel Oratorio Society. Upon obtaining his degree in music education, Bill spent six years, from 1974 to 1980, teaching music at Bettendorf Middle School in Bettendorf, Iowa. He then became an announcer for Augustana Public Radio, WVIK, FM and also served as music director at the First Baptist Church of Rock Island. He also made several trips as Tour Manager for the Augustana Choir.
In 1985, Bill began studying law at the Northern Illinois University College of Law. Upon obtaining his law degree Magnum Cum Laude, he began his law practice at Lord Bissell & Brook, one of Chicago's largest and most prestigious law firms. Much of his practice involved representing underwriters at Lloyd's London in multi-million dollar disputes throughout the U.S. arising out of environmental pollution. He was proud of his successes in making polluters pay to clean up the pollution they caused.
Bill moved to Kansas City in 2003 and continued to practice law as the Kansas City Branch of Michaels & May, P.C. In 2005, he married his beloved Dawnie, who was the great and true love of his life, and he really did live happily ever after.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter Kerry Ellison, a son John (Sara) Ellison, a step son Ben (Jessica) Herndon, a step daughter Aimee Herndon; sisters Margaret (Bert)Tucker, and Elizabeth (Ed) Boddy; a brother Steven (Karen) Ellison; two nephews, and a niece. He also leaves behind his darling granddaughter, Aria Dawn, who brought him so much happiness in their short time together.
Services will be held on Oct 6th at the First Baptist Church in Rock Island. A celebration of his life will be held in Kansas City at a later date. His hope was that there will be “a few tears followed by much rowdiness.”
Contributions in his honor can be sent to KC Hospice House, who took such great care of him and his family, or the 5K4MJ.
Arr: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234