June 9, 1930-June 6, 2019
WILTON — William E. Chapman, 88, of Wilton passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home.
Bill was born in Muscatine on June 9, 1930, to William and Lillian (Rarick) Chapman.
Bill graduated from Wilton High School in 1948 and attended the Iowa State University.
He proudly served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean War.
Bill married Vivian L. Moore Gaskey on April 1, 1967, in Wilton.
Bill owned and operated Chapman Excavating and Trucking in Wilton. He had previously owned and operated the Wilton DX gas and service station.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wilton and a member and former commander of the Wilton American Legion Post #584 for 63 years. He was a 60-year member of the Wilton Volunteer Fire Department.
He was very active with and sponsored the Boy Scouts for many years. He and Vivian enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida. Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Wilton.
Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton with military honors by the Wilton American Legion.
Bill is survived by his wife Vivian of Wilton, children: Susan (Joe) McKillip of Atalissa, Iowa, Gary Gaskey of Moscow, Iowa and Pam Lodges of Texas, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his children: Tom, Tove, Cliff and Stephen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilton Fire Department in his memory.
Online condolences: www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.