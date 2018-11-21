April 22, 1933-November 19, 2018
PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa — William E. Fox, 85, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Genesis East Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. The family has requested all attending to please wear green. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
William was born on April 22, 1933, to Oris and Bertha (Wieringa) Fox in Centerville, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Margaret (Marquardt) Fox. He served as a mechanic in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He went on to work at Alcoa for over 30 years before retiring.
William loved everything about the Quad-Cities and living here. His favorite time of the year was St. Patrick's Day and he drove as grand marshal for the parade. He loved motorcycles, stock car races and would build his own cars and race them. He was also an avid water skier, loved boating and was a 32nd degree Mason.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Deborah (Greg) McCracken; nieces, Nancy (Tim) Blackwell and Margie (Wyatt) Langley; and many nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; brothers, Andrew Fox, Jessie Fox and Bob Fox; and sister, Irene Johnson.
The family would like to thank the Riverview Manor family for their love and support over the years.