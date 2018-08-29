William Edward Albers

August 24, 2018
DAVENPORT-William (Bill) Edward Albers, 78, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf. A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, September 1, at 2 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
Bill was born in Appleton, WI, to Orval and Helen Albers. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army. After completing four years of service, he went to University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he received a bachelor of arts degree in history. He continued his education at University of Wisconsin where he met his future wife, Carol. They were married in Gloversville, NY, on June 10, 1965, and just recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Bill was a civilian employee for the Department of the Army and Defense for many years, working at Depots throughout the United States from the Rock Island Arsenal to the Washington D.C. area as a computer specialist. In his personal life, he was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also loved animals, especially his dogs.
Those left to honor Bill's memory include his wife, Carol; children, Steven (Jennifer) Albers of Purcellville, Virginia, Christopher (Ashley) Albers of Carey, North Carolina, Betty (Tyler) Chase of Bettendorf, and grandchildren, Camille Albers, Olivia Albers and Connor and Cooper Chase.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.
Condolences to www.WeertsFH.com.