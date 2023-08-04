William Enos (Bill) Rambo

December 19, 1927 - August 1, 2023

William Enos (Bill) Rambo, 95, of Annawan, passed away at Hammond Henry Extended Care Center in Geneseo, Illinois, on August 1, 2023, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Annawan on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, prior to an 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht officiating. Inurnment of Ashes will be at a later time in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be directed to the Annawan Alba Fire Department or the Annawan Sacred Heart Church.

He was born on December 19, 1927, in Henry, Illinois, the son of William E. and De Etta M. (Henkins) Rambo.

He attended elementary school in Putnam and High School in Annawan. He served in the Navy at the end of World War II, between 1946 and 1948. He was on a Navy Cruiser and stationed in Guam. Bill was very proud of his service in the Navy.

After serving in the Navy, Bill came home to Annawan and married Eunice F. (Marchand) on September 23, 1948. They had four children, Jacklyn (Richard) Crosby, Kathleen (Sue) (William) Diericx, Marybeth (Arlan) Gorden, and William F. Rambo. Bill and Eunice raised their children in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Annawan.

Although Bill worked in several professions, before his retirement he worked at Maple Leaf Lincoln Mercury detailing cars. Prior to this position, he managed the Annawan Shell Gas Station. Bill was a hard worker and always had a job well into his eighties.

Bill was honored to volunteer with the Annawan Fire Department for 40 plus years with very special memories working with other fire fighters. When the emergency alert sounded, there was a race on as to the first person to the fire station. Bill often won that race.

Bill was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus, and he worked as caretaker at the Sacred Heart during his retirement.

In addition to loving and spending time with his children and grandchildren, other hobbies included gardening, tending to yard work, keeping his vehicles very clean and polished, boating and camping with the family, and driving his fifth wheel camper to Arizona for the winter months.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Eunice.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Michelle (Robert) Loeding, Brian (Allyson) Crosby, Kelly (Scott) Camey, Krista (Travis) Aring, Jennifer Thompson, Karen (Kevin) Stallings, and Catherine Gorden; 20 great-grandchildren: Jordan, Ashley, Bryton, Tyler, Kyle, Samuel, Elijah, Paige, Ryan, Shawn, Katelyn, Karissa, Kolby, Talon, Courtney, Rachel, Carson, Tyler, Erin, and Emilee; 12 great-great-grandchildren: Maddox, Harbor, Quinn, Brynlee, Charlotte, Bodie, Olivia, Luca, Luna, Mia, Kane, and Archie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Marybeth Gorden; sister, Betty Gradert; nephew, Larry Gradert; and brother, Jon Rambo.