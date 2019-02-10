May 17, 1931-February 5, 2019
BETTENDORF - Private family graveside services for William G. Chumley, 87, of Bettendorf, Iowa, will be at a later date at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa.
William passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. William was born on May 17, 1931, the son of Ira and Wynona (Clausing) Chumley.
William served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until 1955.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Marlene, of Bettendorf, Iowa, daughters; Tamie (Rick) Schiller and Kathy (Ron) Duvall, son; Bob (Becky) Decker, three grandchildren and extended families.
Memorials in William's name may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
