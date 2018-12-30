William Grothusen

June 10, 1939-December 25, 2018
BETTENDORF - William (Bill) Grothusen, 79, passed away Christmas Day.
He was born on June 10, 1939, and lived in Bettendorf, Iowa, for the majority of his life. Bill graduated from Bettendorf High School and began working at Hampton as a crane operator before his career with the U.S. Postal Service. He married Shelia Rodgers on April 3, 1970, and they raised Stacey and Mike in their loving home.
Bill enjoyed spending time with family, playing basketball, golfing, shooting pool with his friends, following the Iowa Hawkeyes and watching his grandchildren's many athletic games and dance recitals. He was the number one fan of his children and grandchildren.
In Bill's retirement, he was known as “Bunker Bill” when he worked at Palmer Golf Course. He enjoyed being outdoors working on the course he loved to play.
Bill's family and friends would agree that Bill was the most patient, kind, and loving man they had ever met. He was hardworking, thoughtful and sincere. He will be forever missed by his wife Shelia, his children Stacey (Don) Stutzke, Mike (Julie) Grothusen his grandchildren Cole and Ally Grothusen, Tori and Megan Stutzke, his sister in law Evalie (Jack) Grothusen, and his niece Krista (Mike) Decker, nephew Erick (Liz) Grothusen and his grand nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Grothusen.
Bill requested a private, family only funeral which will be held at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials can be made in his name to Palmer Golf Course where we will have a memorial in his name. Online tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.