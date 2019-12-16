July 12, 1950-December 14, 2019

SEATON -- William H. Christensen, 69, of Seaton, Ill., died Saturday December 14, 2019, at Aledo Health and Rehab Center, Aledo, Ill.

Cremation has been accorded. A joint memorial service for Bill and his wife, Sue, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial is in the Candor cemetery rural Seaton. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Fippingers where memorials may be left to the Marquette Academy in Ottawa, Ill. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Bill was born July 12, 1950, in Ottawa, Ill., to Henry and Rita Fox Christensen. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1968. He attended Illinois Valley Community College, where he received his electricians certificate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He married Susan Marie Byrne on September 30, 1980, in Georgia. Susan passed away just two weeks ago on Thanksgiving day.

He was employed at Borg-Warner Chemical in Ottawa, Ill., before becoming employed as a launch pad technician at Cape Canaveral for a number of years. He finished his career with S&M Construction in Tampa, Fla., retiring in 1992.

He was an avid reader and loved to do word puzzles.