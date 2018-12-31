William Ivan Schmidt

October 15, 1940 – December 26, 2018
POWELL, Ohio — William (Bill) Ivan Schmidt, age 78, of Powell, Ohio and formerly of Hebron, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2018, at Willow Brook Christian Home in Worthington, Ohio. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a true gentleman — selfless, hardworking, and a doer for others.
Bill was born on October 15, 1940, in Muscatine, Iowa to the late Carl and Areta (Snell) Schmidt. He graduated from Muscatine High School and went on to earn his bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Iowa. Bill spent 44 years in a career he loved at many of the top manufacturing facilities, including Motorola, Samsonite, Ranco, and Miba Bearings. He retired in 2007 and celebrated by taking the whole family to Disney. Bill loved to fix things and work on home improvement projects. No job was too big for him. When he wasn't working on the lake house or cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes, he loved golfing, boating, traveling, and spending time with his grandkids. They were his pride and joy. He entertained them often with boat rides, fishing, and his 4th of July fireworks.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathy (Barry) Schmidt, his children Greg (JoAnn) Schmidt of La Porte City, Iowa, Lisa (Scott) Davidson of Hilliard, Ohio, Kathleen (Jim) Burke of Delaware, Ohio, and Julie (John) Parimuha of Westerville, Ohio; his grandchildren Steven (Sarah) Schmidt, Matthew (Morgan) Burke, Katie Burke, Jake Davidson, Sophia Parimuha, Isabella Parimuha, Adam Jobgen, and Matt Jobgen, his sisters Sharon (Harley) Steinke and Joanne Massey, his brother-in-law Ric (Betsy) Barry, sisters-in-law Jeannine (Doug) Schrock and Lynne (Bob) Hofstetter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Ray and Kay Barry, and his granddaughter Lauren Schmidt.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, December 31 at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center. Contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice in Bill's memory 800 McConnell Dr. Columbus OH, 43214. Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. Please send condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.