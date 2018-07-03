William J. Evans

June 15, 2018
BLUE GRASS — William J. “Bill” Evans went to be with his Lord on Friday, June 15, 2018. He passed away at home in Blue Grass.
Visitation will be Friday, July 6, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf from 4 to 7 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at Blue Grass Presbyterian Church with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church for the Memorial Outdoor Pavilion.
Bill's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.