March 4, 1949-January 9, 2020

DAVENPORT -- William J. Peters, 70, a resident of Davenport, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his home.

Private services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bill was born March 4, 1949, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of John and Jeannette (Larson) Peters. Bill served his country in the United State Air Force from 1967 – 1979. He worked for the Defense Investigative Service from 1979 until his retirement in 1996.

Bill was a member of Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion Post 534 in McFarland, Wisconsin. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, walking along the Mississippi River, gardening, watching criminal mystery shows, and visiting his home state of Wisconsin. Bill made friends everywhere he went. He had a love for animals.

Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Jeannette Peters of Endeavor, Wisconsin; siblings, Paul Peters of McFarland, Wisconsin, Jim (Sally) Peters of Lodi, Wisconsin, John Peters of Stevenson, Michigan, and Ann (Sam) Peters Boothe of Endeavor, Wisconsin; his partner Allen Whitacre and many nieces and nephews.