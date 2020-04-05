× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 7, 1936-March 28, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Private funeral services were held for William J. Young, Jr. of Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral home. He was buried at Pine Hill Cemetery, where he had served as a member of the Board of Directors for a decade.

His service can be viewed by going to his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) or the America Diabetes Association.

William was born to William Young Sr. and Roberta (McCoy) Young in Meridian, Mississippi, on October 7, 1936. He received his education at St. Joseph Catholic School, the Meridian Public schools, and Mississippi Industrial College, in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

He was united in marriage to Emma Jean Johnson on October 22, 1958. To this union five children were born.

William was a great athlete, lettering in football and track. However, William had an enduring talent and passion for baseball and was awarded a contract with the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro League but chose to put family first and not accept the contract. He played baseball and softball locally well into his fifties and later coached little league and pony league baseball at Emeis Park in Davenport.