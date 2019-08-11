July 10, 1927-August 8, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - William Jens Moellering, 92, of Rock Island, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
William was born on July 10, 1927, in Rock Island, the son of Grover “Pete” and Christine Wadsager Moellering. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School.
William honorably served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, where he sailed on the USS Donald W. Wolff in the Pacific 1944-1946. During his time in the Navy, he enjoyed passing time and entertaining his fellow sailors by playing the alto saxophone which he learned how to play as a young boy. Many years after his service, William was honored to partake in the Honor Flight in 2009.
William married Barbara Holland on March 13, 1955, at First Christian Church, Rock Falls, Ill. They would make their home in Rock Island.
William had been a member of Memorial Christian Church, Rock Island since 1959. He was a member of the Rock Island Masonic Lodge #658 for 34 years, spent 26 years with the Boy Scouts where he served as the chaplain, assistant leader, chairman of advancements and chairman of popcorn and Tom Watt sales, he also served on the Eagle Review Board for Chief Blackhawk District and was a member of the former Rock Island V.F.W. Post 1303. He also participated in the CCC, Fort Armstrong Campers, Caterpillar Campers, Friends of the Rock Island Library, RSVP and the QCCA.
William spent 23 years playing the alto saxophone in a band called “New Horizons,” at C.A.S.I.
William retired from Caterpillar in 1988 after 22 years of service. He had previously worked for Servus Rubber, Rock Island Water Reservoir, Crompton's Service Station, Rock Island and Bettendorf, J.I. Case, Prudential Insurance and Trinity Episcopal Church, Rock Island, for four years.
William enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching the Cubs and Bears play, painting, woodworking, jigsaw puzzles, gemstone jewelry making, traveling, flower and vegetable gardening, volunteering at QCCA trade shows, homemade wine making and especially playing the saxophone. He was also an avid reader of World War II history. He loved all his children and grandchildren, especially watching them play sports. He even loved his cats.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Moellering, Rock Island; children, Barbara (Lonnie) Jacobs, Judy (Jerry) Mader, Cheryl (Rob) Faust, Bill Moellering and Ken (Eve) Moellering; grandchildren, Kathy Steele, Wendy Lionheart, Greg Minear, Jason Mader, Joshua Mader, Erin Borst, Brittany Haberthur, Lance Moellering, Emily Moellering, Calla Moellering and Chloe Moellering; great-grandchildren, Dante, Shania, Stella, Ruby, Kira, Tucker, Sophia, Lucy, and the soon expected, Baby J.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister – Dorothy Ryan and several cousins.
