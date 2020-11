June 16, 1926-November 26, 2020

PREEMPTION -- William “John” Swanson, 94, of Preemption, Illinois, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Mercer Manor in Aledo.

Private graveside services are Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Edgington Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. The family will not be present. Memorials may be left to the Preemption United Methodist Church.

He was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on June 16, 1926, to Clark and Sarah Cash Swanson. He graduated from Viola High School. John married Marie Petty June 18, 1955, in Taylor Ridge, Ill.

John farmed the family farm in the Viola area with his father and uncle. He moved to Preemption where he farmed with his father, and later with his brother, retiring in 2010.

He was a current member of the Preemption United Methodist Church and former member of the Viola United Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming, gardening and tinkering with tractors.

Survivors include his wife, Marie; one daughter, Lisa Swanson of Milan; one son, Wes Swanson of Aledo; two grandchildren, Timothy (Shasta) Schrock, Sarah Anne (Brett) Lippold; five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Warren Bruce Swanson.