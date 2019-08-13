August 1, 1929-August 9, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - William Joseph Lucas, 90, of Rock Island, passed away on August 9, 2019, in Rock Island.
A rosary meditation will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 15, with visitation following until 5 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.
William was born in Moline, Illinois, to Willis and Mary Lucas on August 1, 1929. He graduated from Rock Island High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served stateside in the Army. The year he was discharged from the service, he married Rita Arlene Gaudet on June 6, 1953, in Seymour, Connecticut. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for M. A. Ford Mfg. for 30+ years. He was involved in many organizations that are too numerous to mention. Whenever he associated himself with any organization, it was for the purpose of supporting a culture of life, personal liberty, and the common good of society.
Surviving are his sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Lucas, Moline, Edward and Ann Lucas, Lindale, Texas, and Joseph Lucas, Rock Island; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Norman Gaudet, Seymour, Conn.; special niece and god daughter, Annette Ochoa; and many more nieces, nephews, and additional family.
William was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert, wife, Rita; son, David; sister-in-law Gloria Gaudet; and brother-in-law, Roger Gaudet, Sr.
The Lucas family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to UnityPoint, Rock Island, Heartland Rehabilitation, Moline, all medical professionals that helped William through the last years of his life, and Beacon of Hope Hospice.
In Lieu of flowers, the family recommends making a donation to an organization that supports our veterans. Online condolences to wheelanpressly.com