William Kelley, Jr.

April 16, 1948-June 21, 2018
PLACENTIA, Calif. — William Bishop Kelley Jr., 70, passed away suddenly at his home in Placentia, California, on Thursday, June 21, 2018.
William was the third child of William and Margaret Kelley, born April 16, 1948, at Mercy Hospital, Davenport. He was baptized in the Catholic church and graduated from Assumption High School in 1966. In 1968, he married Nancie Lee Smith, with whom he would produce three children. He enlisted in the Army that same year, serving in Vietnam for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and was honorably discharged as a Specialist Five. He received a bachelor of arts and an MBA from St. Ambrose University. William made a life career in the wheel industry, starting in an entry-level position and worked his way up to vice president. He also spent time in China and Florida as a general manager. He was active with Dale Carnegie training at one time as well as helping others cope with family and friends who suffer with addiction. He excelled in art, was a prolific writer and poet, loved to blare rock and roll music from his car, was a comedic genius, and even started gardening in retirement He was a very spiritual and generous person who gave to family and friends as well as to numerous charities.
William meant so much to so many people. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father and soon-to-be grandfather, for which he was beaming with happiness these past few months as he awaited his soon-to-be grandchild, Liam Michael Kelley.
William's love and guidance will always be remembered as he is survived by his three children and their partners, Rachel Kelley, Sandy Hancock (son-in-law), Josh Kelley, Brian Kelley, Kristine Gahan (Brian's life partner); and his siblings Marge Urmie, Joe Kelley, Patti Cunningham, Edward Kelley, Kate Randleman, Maureen Koepke and Colleen Kelley, along with countless nieces, nephews and cousins. He will now be at peace with his sister, Mary Harris.
Funeral services for William will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at McAulay & Wallace Mortuary, 902 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton, California. Military Burial Services will be held at noon on Friday, July 13, at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. March Air Reserve Base, California.
Services also will be held in the Quad-Cities.
Flowers may be sent for the memorial service or, as William would have done, donate to a charity that helps people in need, especially cancer or blood clot research.