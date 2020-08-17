July 4, 1938-August 7, 2020

Born July 4, 1938 in West Monroe, Louisiana. Left this world to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020.

William “Mack” Hunt was a wonderful man who loved and was loved, is missed, and will always be remembered. Our “Pops,” as he liked to be called by his grandchildren, was a devoted husband to Penny, father to Bill and Stephen, and grandfather to Coley and Townes. Mack was well-loved for his calm and steady presence, warmth and kindness, and sense of humor. Mack was an avid golfer and cherished having his sons together to play (and often win) their annual “Hunt Cup.”

Mack was born and raised with his sister Sue in West Monroe, Louisiana, where his parents owned a flower shop. He loved to recount stories of growing up in West Monroe -- especially cherished is the story of his childhood dog meeting him each day at school to walk him home. Being a proud Louisianan, he was a devoted LSU Tiger fan and luckily was able to see the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship. He and Penny especially loved New Orleans and would never miss a chance to eat at Commander's Palace.