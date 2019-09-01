June 13, 1963-July 4, 2019
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Mike Key, 56, passed away in St. Cloud, Florida.
Born in Rock Island, Illinois, to Gene and Carlotta McLallen Key. At the age of seven, he came to Hampton to live with his Father and Step Mother (Gene and Donna Wilde-Willeford Key). He attended Hampton Grade School and UTHS High School in East Moline. His senior year, he went to Trenton, Missouri, to live with his Aunt and Uncle (Carrol and Freddie) Key.
After graduation, he went to Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College in Florida. After Clown College, he worked at Disney World as a Performer where he met and married Christine Wiede. They have one son, Mitch Otto Key.
After the divorce, he performed as a Knight for Medieval Times Dinner Theater in Florida and New Jersey. Later returning to Florida, where he worked at area golf courses in the St. Cloud-area.
Survivors: Son: Mitch Key, Fla., Father: Gene (Donna) Key, Ill., Brothers: Joe (Angie) Key, Ohio, Dan (Vicki) Key, Kansas, Step Sister, Diana (Chris) Erling, Washington, Half Brothers: Tim and Tom Brown, Florida, and Half Sister Debbie Brown, Fflorida.
Mike was preceded in death by Mother: Carlotta Mizlo and Half Brother: Kevin Anderson
A prayer service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at Van Hoe Funeral Home, 1500 6 St., East Moline. A Gathering will be at 12:30 to 3 p.m. at The Hampton Heritage Center, 251 S. State Ave., Hampton, Ill. Private Burial at a later date at the Mausoleum, Riverside Cemetery, Moline Ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.