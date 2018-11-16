William R. Hendriks Sr.

November 25, 1940-November the 13, 2018
DAVENPORT - It is with sadness that the family of William Ray Hendriks. Sr. announces his passing on Tuesday, November the 13th, at the age of 77 years.
Ray will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary, and his children. Ross (Julia) Hendriks, Jeffrey Hendriks and William Hendriks, Jr., his granddaughter Kristina (Chris) Bolton, step-granddaughters Ashli and Réchal Foster, great-granddaughter Kennedy Bolton, sister Connie (James) Hoskins and step-mother Virginia Hendriks.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine (Anderson), and father, William A. Hendriks.
Ray was born November 25th, 1940, in Iowa. He graduated from the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He married Rosemary (Kirsch) February 1st, 1969, in Davenport, Iowa. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal as a toolmaker August 1st, 2012. He enjoyed sports, food, visiting with family, going to church and was a jokester that loved to razz and tease.
A celebration of life will be held at Crossroads Independent Baptist Church on Sunday, November 18th, at 1 p.m. Donations in memorial of Ray may be made to Gateway for Cancer Research 500 East Remington Road Schaumburg, Illinois 60173.