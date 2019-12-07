William R. Sprague Sr.

He was born on Friday, June 13, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, to the late Ernest J. Sprague and Josephine H. (Mahoney) Sprague. He was a graduate of Davenport High School, the U. S. Naval Guided Missile School, the U.S. Naval Submarine School, U.S. Naval Polaris C. School and Anne Arundel Community College. He served on active duty in the Navy for seven years from September 1960 until September 1967 and in the Naval Air Reserves for fourteen years from June 1980 to June 1981 and October 1985 to December 1998. Bill retired from the Naval Air Reserves in December 1998 and from the Naval Air Systems Command as an Assistant Deputy Program Analyst in October 2002 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.