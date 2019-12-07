June 13,1941-December 6, 2019
ANNAPOLIS -- William R. Sprague Sr., 78, of Annapolis died December 6, 2019, at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, Md.
He was born on Friday, June 13, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, to the late Ernest J. Sprague and Josephine H. (Mahoney) Sprague. He was a graduate of Davenport High School, the U. S. Naval Guided Missile School, the U.S. Naval Submarine School, U.S. Naval Polaris C. School and Anne Arundel Community College. He served on active duty in the Navy for seven years from September 1960 until September 1967 and in the Naval Air Reserves for fourteen years from June 1980 to June 1981 and October 1985 to December 1998. Bill retired from the Naval Air Reserves in December 1998 and from the Naval Air Systems Command as an Assistant Deputy Program Analyst in October 2002 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
He belonged to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Annapolis, the Fleet Reserve Association, the U.S.S James Monroe SSBN 622 Association and the Train Collector’s Association.
He was married to the former Jean Carolyn Fowler of Norfolk, Vir., on October 21, 1963. Other survivors include his children, William R. Sprague Jr.; Geoffrey D. Sprague (Donna) and Jennifer R. Sprague; grandchildren, Tabitha Sprague Solomon (Andrew), Amanda Delaney (Zachary), Erin Sprague, Natalia Ellingham, Tristan Sprague and Eric Sprague and a great- granddaughter Evelyn Rose Delaney.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church in Millersvillle, Md., where Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment Church Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com