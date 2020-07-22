William Richard Haigh

February 13, 1933-July 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-William Richard Haigh, 87, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kahl Home-Davenport. Online condolences can be made at www.RungeMortuary.com.

William “Bill” R. Haigh was born February 13, 1933 to Walter and Mary (Taylor) Haigh. On July 16, 1955, Bill married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Boyd at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA. He was employed at the International Harvester in Davenport and Bell Helicopter in Grand Prairie, Texas. He retired in 1998 after 37 years of loyal service.

Those missing him dearly in his wife, Mrs. William Barbara Haigh; son, William “Bill” B. (Nancy) Haigh of Peoria, Arizona; daughter, Kathleen A. (Daniel Boll) Haigh Boll of Donahue, IA; grandchildren, Kellie (Jimmy Weber) Haigh of Oxford, IA, Mellissa (Dan Sherwood) Boll Sherwood of Eldridge, IA, Kathryn (Chris Tompkins) Boll Tompkins of Orion, IL, Ryan (Jenna) Boll of Riverside, IA; and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Walter B. Haigh; mother, Mary Grace (Taylor) Haigh; brothers, George Haigh, Warren Haigh; and sister, Marjorie Haigh Roenfeldt.