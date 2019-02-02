June 25, 1938-January 30, 2019
COAL VALLEY - William S. Adams, II, 80, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, in University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Riverside United Methodist Church, 712 16th Street, Moline, Illinois, with The Rev. William Adams officiating. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation at Trimble Crematory will follow the funeral, and private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Macomb, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the church.
William Sterling Adams II was born June 25, 1938, in Macomb, to William Sterling and Helen Louise (Welch) Adams, and married Luan Kirkpatrick on September 2, 1962, in Macomb. Bill graduated from Western Illinois University and received his Master's Degree from the University of Illinois. He was an Industrial Arts teacher at Moline High School for 42 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and Contraser Sunday School Class, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, the Civil War Book Club at the Moline Public Library, and formerly the Moline Kiwanis Club. He loved being with his family and friends, and enjoyed woodworking, the Chicago Bears, history, and battlefields.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Luan; four children and spouses, Rebecca and Mike Rudolph of Naperville, Illinois, Greg and Mary Jo Adams of Aurora, Illinois, Carol Adams Harpole and Mark Harpole of Moline, and Jeff and Jenna Adams of Coal Valley; six grandchildren, Kate, Laura, and John Rudolph, Sam and Lizzy Harpole, and Dean Adams; and siblings, Jim Adams of Colchester, Illinois, and Lana Booth of Greenville, South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Longeville.
Bill's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.