William Thurner

July 9, 1935-November 9, 2018
DAVENPORT - William John Thurner Jr., 83, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 9, 2018, at Genesis East Medical Center.
Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
William was born on July 9, 1935, to William John Thurner Sr. and Margaret Mary (Councilman) Thurner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Jenny Lynn Nelson. William earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and worked for General Dynamics, Boeing, Bell Helicopter, Sino Swearingen and Cobham.
William loved spending time with his family and friends. He was passionate in his successful career in Aerospace Engineering, which he happily pursued until his passing. He was raised in a Lutheran church and was a Christian his entire life. He was also an Eagle Scout.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jenny Thurner of Davenport, Iowa; son, Dan Satterfield of San Diego, California; daughter, Lisa (Thurner) Kadel and her husband Rich Kadel of Pleasanton, California; and his grandchildren, Brooke and Paige Kadel of Pleasanton, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents.