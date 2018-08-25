May 20, 1931-August 23, 2018
DURANT, Iowa — William W. Ketelsen, 87, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
William was born in Cedar County on May 20, 1931, to Arnold and Clara (Allmandinger) Ketelsen.
Bill retired from Eagle Foods in 1994. After retirement, he drove cars for local car dealers and worked with his son, Mike, in construction.
Bill married Janet E. Kruckenberg on March 12, 1955, in Lowden, Iowa.
He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council, was head usher and groundskeeper. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word search and cars.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.
Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.
Bill is survived by his wife, Janet, of Durant; daughter, Julie (Leo) Chase of Durant; son, Mike (Diane) Ketelsen of Durant; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two 2 step-granddaughters; and three step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Deloris Spengler, Dorothy Scharff and Arvella Pewe; and five brothers, Donald, Carl, Delbert, Curtis and Edward Ketelsen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the Durant Ambulance in his memory.
