William Wade

March 25, 1941-September 2, 2018
DAVENPORT — William Lewis “Bill” Wade, 77, of Davenport, passed away at his beloved home on the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
His funeral service will be held a tnoon Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the church. An additional visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman, Iowa. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Wellman Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.
Bill was born to Elwin and Loise (Groff) Wade in Iowa City on March 25, 1941.
Bill grew up in Wellman in a large and extended farm family, surrounded by many aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins. He attended Wellman schools, where he was the president of the Future Farmers of America and was quarterback of the football team.
Bill went on to attend and graduate from Iowa Wesleyan College, where he had the good fortune to meet the love of his life his freshman year of college, Sara Crume. Bill and Sara met during the Homecoming dance and spent the next 57 years together as husband and wife.
Upon graduation, Bill was recruited by International Harvester to enter the management training program. He was passionate about his career and rose quickly through the ranks becoming a regional sales manager covering prime farm territories in Illinois and Iowa.
In 1975, Bill purchased the International Harvester dealership in Mattoon, Illinois, and was devoted to his customers and employees.
After many happy years in Mattoon, Bill became the western United States sales director for White New Idea Farm Products. Bill then took a brief retirement before he founded Wade Amusement and Vending Company in Davenport. Bill's excellent business acumen and work ethic was the drive force behind his company's success that he ran until his death.
Bill remained very proud of his small-town beginnings and could create a connection with anyone from any background. Bill was a man of quiet yet enduring faith and strong moral convictions. For Bill, family meant everything. He took pride that his wife, Sara, and adult daughters, Dawn and Allison, were his closest confidantes. Bill will be sorely missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Bill could make anyone feel as if they were the only person in the room.
He is survived by Sara, his wife of 57 years; his daughters, Allison Wade of New York, New York, and Dawn Ann (Eric) Swanson of Houston, Texas; his grandchildren, Caroline Louise Swanson and William Henry Swanson; his sister, Betty Jo (John) Beck of Scottsdale, Arizona; his brother, Jeff (Jill) Wade of Rock Mound, Missouri; one niece; and four nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
